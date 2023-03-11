What Duke winning ACC championship means for March Madness

The Duke Blue Devils took down the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night to win the ACC Championship. The Blue Devils went on an impressive run in the ACC Tournament, knocking off Pittsburg, Miami and UVA en route to their 22nd ACC title in school history. It was also Duke’s first win under head coach Jon Scheyer and first since 2019. Let’s break down what the win means for the NCAA Tournament heading into Selection Sunday.

Bracketology 2023

Duke had been hovering around a 5-seed in most projections from bracketologists heading into this weekend. The ACC title win likely means Duke jumps up to a 4-seed. It also could mean the Blue Devils jump UVA and Virginia drops down to a 5-seed. Other than that, there isn’t much to see here. Neither team was in consideration for a higher seed and neither team was on the bubble. Both were getting in anyway.

This does make Duke an interesting team who is hot entering the tournament. We’ve seen Duke go on runs and they definitely have tourney talent to carry a Final Four run. The Blue Devils have won nine in a row heading into March Madness. Duke also could avoid that 5-12 slot where we see a lot of trendy upsets.