How to watch the 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony will award the top prizes for films released in 2022, marking the equivalent of what the Emmys are for television and the Grammys for music. As arguably the most prestigious awards show in pop culture, Hollywood’s biggest stars will congregate in celebration of the best films released last year.

All types of cinema lovers should recognize the names that make up this year’s lineup of nominees, which include theatrical blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, dramas such as The Banshees of Inishirin, and absurdist-drama hits such as Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Oscars will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and the channel can be found on a cable or satellite subscription. The ceremony can be viewed for free over the air on your local ABC station. Additionally, you can stream the event on ABC.com and through the ABC app by signing in with your local television provider.

If you are a subscriber to a streaming service, the Oscars can also be viewed through services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.