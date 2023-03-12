How is the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament different than previous years?

While the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship remains largely unchanged, there are some new wrinkles in the women’s format, particularly around the second weekend.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced in August that the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight will take place at just two host locations instead of the past four sites. This year’s women’s Sweet 16 will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with games taking place over four days from March 24-27.

Each region will have two regional semifinals (Sweet 16 games) on March 24-25, and on regional finals (Elite Eight) on March 26 and 27. Otherwise the tournament stays the same, with the top four seeds in each quadrant hosting the first and second round games on campus.

The Final Four set for Friday, March 31, and the national championship game on Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Undefeated South Carolina will likely be the No. 1 overall seed and will look to become the first undefeated national champion since the 2016 UConn Huskies. The 68 teams that make the tournament will now be announced on ESPN during the Selection Sunday show. The Women’s Final Four will be in Dallas, Texas this year. The tournament begins with First Four play-in games on March 15, which will also take place at campus sites.