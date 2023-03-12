Previewing West Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 Kansas will be the top team in the West Region in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks will have plenty of competition, as UCLA, Gonzaga, and UConn are also in the region.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard

KU enters the tournament as the defending champs from last year. Can it bring back-to-back NCAA Tournament championships to Lawrence for the first time in its storied history?

Howard swept both the MEAC regular season and conference tournament championships to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1992.

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois

Eric Mussleman always has his teams ready to play in March, and despite the three straight losses to end the regular season, the Hogs still have the talent to make a deep run.

The Illinois Fighting Illini were a bit inconsistent down the stretch, but Terrence Shannon Jr. has the star power to take over a game with 10 20-plus point games this season.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU

The Saint Mary’s Gaels finished as the top seed after the regular season and the runner-up in the WCC tournament. Their top defense allows opponents to score just 60.1 points per game.

The VCU Rams qualified for a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four events and will bring a nine-game winning streak with them.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona

Despite finishing fourth in the Big East regular season standings, the UConn Huskies are a dangerous team to watch in the NCAA Tournament. Connecticut has been incredibly balanced this season, ranking in the top 20 for offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency and rebound rate.

Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels grabbed an automatic bid with a statement win over a Cinderella Marist squad in the MAAC Championship Game. They rank in the top 20 in assist-to-turnover ratio and protect the ball well. Forward Nelly Jackson Junior leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

The Zags failed to win the WCC regular season title outright for the first time since 2016. While this isn’t as good a team as past Bulldogs units under Mark Few, they are playing their best basketball in March. Can they get back to the Final Four?

The Antelopes join March Madness as the WAC automatic qualifier and have the offensive firepower to put a scare into some of the top teams in the country.

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada

Despite TCU’s .500 conference record, the Frogs have some of the biggest wins of the season under their belts after facing a tough Big 12.

Arizona State wrapped up the regular season with two losses, but overcame Oregon State and USC in the Pac-12 tournament. The Sun Devils likely squeaked in at the last moment, and will need to win a game in Dayton to make the main field.

The Nevada Wolf Pack closed out the regular season on a three-game losing streak but secured their first 20-win season in the Steve Alford era.

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

The Northwestern Wildcats have exceeded all expectations this season with a second-place regular season finish in Big Ten play.

Boise State is 0-8 all-time in NCAA Tournament games, but the Broncos play outstanding defense, with legitimate shooters in Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo to get off the schneid.

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

The UCLA Bruins have been on fire this season, finishing on a 10-game winning streak before reaching the Pac-12 Championship Game. They bring the top-ranked defense in the country to the court, allowing a paltry 60.1 points per game.

UNC Asheville makes their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 after mounting a huge comeback win in the Big South Conference Championship Game.