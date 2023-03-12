Previewing South Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 Alabama will be the top team in the South Region in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide will have plenty of competition, as Arizona, Baylor, and Virginia are also in the region.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi/Southeast Missouri State

The Tide finished atop the SEC in the regular season, and bring an elite defense that holds opponents to the second-lowest effective field goal percentage in all of Division I. With future NBA Lottery pick Brandon Miller playing well despite controversy, the Tide are certainly capable of winning it all.

TAMU-CC won the Southland Conference for the second year in a row with a victory over Northwestern State. They wil lean on their high-scoring offense in an attempt to break out of the first few days of the Big Dance.

SEMO won the Ohio Valley Conference in an overtime thriller over Tennessee Tech. They will have to hope that their offensive productivity remains high as they go dancing.

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia

Maryland was outstanding at home this season (16-1) while going just 2-9 on the road. That begs the question: can the Terrapins pick up big wins outside of their home building?

West Virginia has the goods to bust a few brackets this tournament. The Mountaineers played one of the toughest schedules in the nation this season, notching quality wins over Pittsburgh, TCU, Auburn, Iowa State (twice), and Kansas State.

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston

Thriving behind a deep bench, San Diego State will use depth and defense to show others why they are the Mountain West’s best.

Charleston Cougars enters the NCAA Tournament with a 10-game winning streak, including a sweep of the CAA regular season and conference titles.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

Virginia can play quality defense, but can the Cavaliers muster enough points to make a run in the NCAA Tournament? If not, it’ll be a short stint for the Cavs.

The Furman Paladins are dancing for the first time in 43 years behind Southern Conference leading scorer Mike Bothwell, who averages 18 points per game. They are the nation’s No. 1 team from two-point range at 59.1%.

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

The Baylor Bears have ranked inside the top 15 since late January with Keyonte George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer all scoring 14+ points per game.

UCSB finished their regular season with four wins before reaching the Big West Championship Game. They beat Cal State Fullerton by 10 points to grab an automatic bid.

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State

Even though Creighton exited the Big East Tournament with a loss to Xavier, the Bluejays got healthy and found their rhythm in the final six weeks of the season. They bring a 14-6 mark in Big East play and a top-15 defense in adjusted efficiency.

North Carolina State enters the tournament with a chance to make some noise, but will the Wolfpack’s most recent losses catch up to them and force them into an early exit?

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

Missouri finished the season with five wins in its last six games, notching an impressive 24-9 overall record while ranking fourth in the SEC.

Utah State put together a late-season run that carried the Aggies to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. They fell in that game to SDSU, but the Aggies’ powerful offense and impressive run earned them an at-large bid.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton

Despite dropping two of their final three regular season games, the Arizona Wildcats won the Pac-12 Tournament and enter the Big Dance with all the aspirations of making another run to the Final Four. In head coach Tommy Lloyd’s second year, can U of A make it back to the promised land?

Princeton secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after beating Yale in the Ivy League Championship. Thanks to Ivy League Rookie of the Year Caden Pierce, the Tigers have been a very good rebounding team this season.