Going over Final Four odds for East Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was released on Sunday evening and the East Region has Purdue as the No. 1 seed. Rounding out the field is Marquette as a 2-seed, as well as solid teams like Duke, Kansas State and Tennessee.

Purdue got in as one of the lower No. 1 seeds and is probably the most likely of the top seeds to get upset first. Their path to the Final Four is also super tough considering the Blue Devils are the 5-seed and are on a nine-game winning streak, which included an ACC Tournament championship. Marquette also won the Big East Tournament. So you’ve got three power conference tournament champions in one bracket.

This is all without mentioning some lower seeds, which include Memphis, the AAC champions. Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Providence and Oral Roberts are also tough low seeds. The East Region feels like a gauntlet.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the East Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four East Region Odds To Win