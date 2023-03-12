 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Going over Final Four odds for East Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the East Region to make the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski #30 celebrates during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 04, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Duke won 62-57. Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was released on Sunday evening and the East Region has Purdue as the No. 1 seed. Rounding out the field is Marquette as a 2-seed, as well as solid teams like Duke, Kansas State and Tennessee.

Purdue got in as one of the lower No. 1 seeds and is probably the most likely of the top seeds to get upset first. Their path to the Final Four is also super tough considering the Blue Devils are the 5-seed and are on a nine-game winning streak, which included an ACC Tournament championship. Marquette also won the Big East Tournament. So you’ve got three power conference tournament champions in one bracket.

This is all without mentioning some lower seeds, which include Memphis, the AAC champions. Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Providence and Oral Roberts are also tough low seeds. The East Region feels like a gauntlet.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the East Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four East Region Odds To Win

2023 NCAA Tournament East Regional Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Purdue +220
Marquette +350
Tennessee +400
Kansas State +700
Duke +1000
Kentucky +1200
Michigan State +1600
Memphis +1800
Florida Atlantic +2500
USC +3000
Providence +4000
Oral Roberts +4500
Vermont +10000
Montana State +20000
Fairleigh Dickinson +40000
Texas Southern +40000

