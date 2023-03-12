 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Going over Final Four odds for South Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the South Region to make the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson #3 celebrates a made shot during the second half of a basketball game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats on February 25, 2023 at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday and the top overall seed is the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the South Region. Usually the top overall seed is supposed to have the easiest path to the Final Four. This year, that may not be the case.

The top three seeds in the South bracket are Bama, Arizona and Baylor. Things get a bit easier after that but you’ve still got great teams in Creighton and Utah State who could be sleepers in the bracket. There’s also the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers, who would be an incredibly tough out for the Crimson Tide in the second round. WVU finished Top 20 in KenPom and had one of the toughest schedules in the country, facing Purdue and Xavier out of conference before dealing with the Big 12.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the South Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four South Region Odds To Win

2023 NCAA Tournament South Region odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Alabama +220
Arizona +380
Baylor +475
San Diego State +650
Creighton +850
Utah State +1300
West Virginia +1800
Virginia +2000
Maryland +3500
Missouri +7500
Furman +10000
North Carolina State +14000
Charleston +15000
UC Santa Barbara +25000
Princeton +50000
A&M-Corpus Christi +100000
Southeast Missouri State +100000

