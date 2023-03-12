Going over Final Four odds for South Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday and the top overall seed is the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the South Region. Usually the top overall seed is supposed to have the easiest path to the Final Four. This year, that may not be the case.

The top three seeds in the South bracket are Bama, Arizona and Baylor. Things get a bit easier after that but you’ve still got great teams in Creighton and Utah State who could be sleepers in the bracket. There’s also the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers, who would be an incredibly tough out for the Crimson Tide in the second round. WVU finished Top 20 in KenPom and had one of the toughest schedules in the country, facing Purdue and Xavier out of conference before dealing with the Big 12.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the South Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four South Region Odds To Win