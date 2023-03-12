 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Going over Final Four odds for Midwest Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the Midwest Region to make the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

By Collin Sherwin
Houston v Memphis Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region is locked in. The Houston Cougars, despite losing in their conference title game Sunday, earned the top spot in the region. The Texas Longhorns, who many believed should have earned a No. 1 rank, will be the second seed in the region.

The Houston Cougars, to nobody’s surprise, have the shortest odds to make it to this year’s Final Four but don’t count out the Longhorns at +300. The Xavier Musketeers are the only other team in the region with odds shorter than +1000, which makes this essentially a two-team race — until the craziness of March Madness screws it all up.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the Midwest Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four Midwest Region Odds To Win

Houston: +150
Texas: +300
Xavier: +700
Iowa State: +1000
Indiana: +1200
Miami (FL): +1400
Auburn: +1500
Texas A&M: +1800
Iowa: +2800
Penn State: +3500
Drake: +4500
Kent State: +5000
Mississippi State: +6000
Pittsburgh: +6000
Kennesaw State: +20000
Colgate: +25000
Northern Kentucky: +50000

