Going over Final Four odds for Midwest Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region is locked in. The Houston Cougars, despite losing in their conference title game Sunday, earned the top spot in the region. The Texas Longhorns, who many believed should have earned a No. 1 rank, will be the second seed in the region.

The Houston Cougars, to nobody’s surprise, have the shortest odds to make it to this year’s Final Four but don’t count out the Longhorns at +300. The Xavier Musketeers are the only other team in the region with odds shorter than +1000, which makes this essentially a two-team race — until the craziness of March Madness screws it all up.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the Midwest Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four Midwest Region Odds To Win

Houston: +150

Texas: +300

Xavier: +700

Iowa State: +1000

Indiana: +1200

Miami (FL): +1400

Auburn: +1500

Texas A&M: +1800

Iowa: +2800

Penn State: +3500

Drake: +4500

Kent State: +5000

Mississippi State: +6000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Kennesaw State: +20000

Colgate: +25000

Northern Kentucky: +50000