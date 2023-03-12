 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Going over Final Four odds for West Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the West Region to make the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

By Lance Cartelli
Gonzaga v Saint Mary’s Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Tournament West Region is set, with the Kansas Jayhawks installed as the No. 1 seed followed by the UCLA Bruins as the No. 2 seed.

While the defending NCAA champion Kansas squad earned the top spot in the West region, they aren’t the betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. That honor belongs to the No. 2-seeded Bruins. But Las Vegas believes it’s a four-team race to win the region and make the Final Four.

The UCLA Bruins, Kansas Jayhawks, Connecticut Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs are all within +310 to +390 in odds to win the bracket. That should make for a fun bracket.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the West Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four West Region Odds To Win

UCLA: +310
Kansas: +320
Connecticut: +340
Gonzaga: +390
Saint Mary’s: +1100
Arkansas: +1700
TCU: +2200
Boise State: +2800
Northwestern: +6000
Illinois: +6000
Nevada: +7500
Arizona State: +7500
VCU: +10000
Iona: +17000
Grandy Canyon: +20000
Howard: +30000
UNC-Asheville: +40000

