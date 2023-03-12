Going over Final Four odds for West Region in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament West Region is set, with the Kansas Jayhawks installed as the No. 1 seed followed by the UCLA Bruins as the No. 2 seed.

While the defending NCAA champion Kansas squad earned the top spot in the West region, they aren’t the betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. That honor belongs to the No. 2-seeded Bruins. But Las Vegas believes it’s a four-team race to win the region and make the Final Four.

The UCLA Bruins, Kansas Jayhawks, Connecticut Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs are all within +310 to +390 in odds to win the bracket. That should make for a fun bracket.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the West Regional to reach the 2023 Final Four. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four West Region Odds To Win

UCLA: +310

Kansas: +320

Connecticut: +340

Gonzaga: +390

Saint Mary’s: +1100

Arkansas: +1700

TCU: +2200

Boise State: +2800

Northwestern: +6000

Illinois: +6000

Nevada: +7500

Arizona State: +7500

VCU: +10000

Iona: +17000

Grandy Canyon: +20000

Howard: +30000

UNC-Asheville: +40000