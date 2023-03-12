Full preview for No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in First Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The First Four matchup in the East Region is set for Wednesday, March 15 as the No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers face the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Game date: Wednesday, March 15

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBA

Location: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Texas Southern -2, Total 146

No. 16 Texas Southern

D. Texas Southern relevant stats

Record: 12-20, 7-11 SWAC

Coach: Steve Lutz

Qualifier: Automatic

KenPom overall: 285

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 330

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 195

Pace: 72

PPP overall: 0.922

Leading scorer: Davon Barnes

NET: 292

Quad 1 record: 0-4

Against The Spread: 11-19-2

Over Total: 14-18

Odds to win NCAA Championship: TBA

Texas Southern is back in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season, defeating Grambling State to win its third consecutive SWAC Tournament title. The Tigers were able to pull this off despite experiencing a down year, finishing the regular season with an 11-20 record. As a result, they’ve become just the third 20-loss team to make the NCAA Tournament in history.

Sophomore forward Davon Barnes led the team in scoring with 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds through the regular season. Also look out for senior forward Joirdan Karl Nicholas, who nearly averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and nine rebounds per game.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

FDU relevant stats

Record: 17-15, 10-6 NEC

Coach: Tobin Anderson

Qualifier: Automatic

KenPom overall: 312

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 155

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 361

Pace: 110

PPP overall: 1.067

Leading scorer: Demetre Roberts

NET: 301

Quad 1 record: 0-1

Against The Spread: 13-18-1

Over Total: 18-13-1

Odds to win NCAA Championship: TBA

Despite losing the Northeast Conference Tournament to Merrimack, Fairleigh Dickinson earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament due to Merrimack still being in the midst of its four-year reclassification process.

After going 4-22 last season, the Knight have made a tremendous turnaround under new coach Tobin Anderson, and are led by senior guards Demetre Roberts (16.7 PPG) and Ansley Almonor (13.9 PPG) — both of whom followed Anderson from his previous school.