No. 5 San Diego vs. No. 12 Charleston preview for March Madness First Round matchup

The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs will face the No. 12 seed Charleston Cougars on DATE TBD.
Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the matchup.
Game date: TBD
Game time: TBD
TV channel: TBD
Location: Orlando, FL
Odds: San Diego State -4.5
No. 5 San Diego State
San Diego State was once again the toast of the Mountain West after cruising to a 15-3 conference record. The Aztecs do all the little things right: they rank in the top 40 in the nation in points allowed per game (64.7) as well as rebound differential (+4.6 per game). They will have to rely on those strengths and their incredible depth if they want to make a deep run in March Madness.
You may not find a team in the country that utilizes more players than SDSU. Eight players average 20+ minutes per game and 10 players average 10+ minutes. Nobody on the team averages more than 27.4 minutes. That means fresh legs and a variety of possible lineup combinations in crunch time, which could very well prove the difference in close tournament games.
Record: 26-6, 15-3 MWC
Coach: Brian Dutcher
Qualifier: Automatic Bid
KenPom overall: 14
KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 64
KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 10
Pace: 252
PPP overall: 1.043
Leading scorer: XX
NET: 14
Quad 1 record: 5-5
Against The Spread: 15-15-2
Over Total: 14-18-0
No. 12 Charleston
The College of Charleston Cougars will enter the NCAA Tournament riding a 10-game winning streak — including a 77-72 win over the Towson Tigers in the CAA Championship game. Charleston was good enough to be in bubble consideration down the stretch, but the Cougars won’t be forced to sweat Selection Sunday with an automatic bid in hand.
Charleston is not particularly elite or awful on either end of the floor, according to KenPom adjusted efficiency. Thanks to a very balanced team with a deep rotation, six players average at least nine points per game. Senior Dalton Bolon is the team’s leading scorer with 12.3 points per game despite being held scoreless in the conference title game. The Cougars ranked first in the CAA with 80.8 points per game.
Record: 30-3, 16-2 CAA
Coach: Pat Kelsey
Qualifier: Automatic
KenPom overall: 74
KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 70
KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 74
Pace: 29
PPP overall: 1.101
Leading scorer: Dalton Bolon
Quad 1 record: 0-1
Against The Spread: 20-12-1
Over Total: 13-18-2