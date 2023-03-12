No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/No. 11 Nevada preview for March Madness First Round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 14th with the First Four, and then moves on to the First Round on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17. The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils/Nevada Wolf Pack on Friday, March 17.

Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the matchup.

Once odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 17

Game time: TBA

TV channel: TBA

Location: Denver, Colorado

Odds: TBA

No. 6 TCU

Despite finishing sixth in the Big 12, TCU locked in a spot in March Madness after finishing the season with a 20-11 record, including 9-9 in conference. The highlight of the Horned Frogs season came in January when they beat Kansas 83-60 at Allen Fieldhouse to hand the Jayhawks their worst home loss in two years.

That said, TCU also had bad losses to Northwestern State, Mississippi State and Oklahoma, a tangible example of the team’s streaky nature. On offense, the Horned Frogs are led by junior guard Mike Miles Jr. who is averaging 17.2 points per game despite missing nearly a month due to a knee injury. Guard Damion Baugh (13 PPG) and forward Emanuel Miller (12.8 PPG) are the only other Horned Frogs averaging double-figures. Outside of that trio, TCU doesn’t have much scoring, and they struggle from three (29.6%) as a team.

Record: 21-12, 9-9 Big 12

Coach: Jamie Dixon

Qualifier: At-large

KenPom overall: 26

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 53

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 20

Pace: 49

PPP overall: 1.037

Leading scorer: Mike Miles

NET: 28

Quad 1 record: 8-11

Against The Spread: 16-16-1

Over Total: 16-17

Odds to win NCAA Championship: TBD

No. 11 Arizona State

Did it take a game-winning shot from beyond half court for the Arizona State Sun Devils to qualify for the NCAA Tournament? That may be the case as they squeaked into the field a couple weeks after upsetting the in-state Arizona Wildcats on the road thanks to Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s heave at the buzzer. Arizona State is in the big dance for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The biggest strength for the Sun Devils comes on the defensive end, while the offense has been an issue for much of the season. Cambridge is a Nevada transfer and the team’s top scorer with 13.7 points per game. On the other end, Arizona State allowed opponents to shoot 39.8% from the floor, which ranked as the third lowest in the Pac-12 this season.

Record: 22-12, 11-9 Pac-12

Coach: Bobby Hurley

Qualifier: At-large

KenPom overall: 68

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 133

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 28

Pace: 131

PPP overall: 0.978

Leading scorer: Desmond Cambridge Jr.

NET: 66

Quad 1 record: 5-6

Against The Spread: 15-19-0

Over Total: 17-17-0

Odds to win NCAA Championship: TBD

No. 11 Nevada

As the pride of Reno and the Truckee Meadows, the Nevada Wolf Pack crossed over the 20-win threshold for the first time since Eric Musselman departed at the end of last decade for Arkansas. Now under Steve Alford’s tutelage, Nevada did well in 2022-23 to navigate conference play (12-6) in a scrappy Mountain West circuit. Behind solid programs in SDSU, Utah State and Boise State, the Pack managed to finish in fourth place.

Nevada has already won nine more games this season compared to last, jumping up from their eighth-place finish in-conference. Senior guard Jarod Lucas leads the Wolf Pack with an impressive 17.3 PPG this season, but will he provide enough firepower to get through the Big Dance? Nevada is coming off back-to-back demoralizing defeats with a loss at home to archrival UNLV to end the regular season and an overtime defeat to a surging San Jose State team in the conference tourney, where Lucas poured in 28 points.

Record: 21-10, 12-6 MWC

Coach: Steve Alford

Qualifier: At-Large

KenPom overall: 41

KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 64

KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 41

Pace: 245

PPP overall: 1.041

Leading scorer: Jarod Lucas

NET: 37

Quad 1 record: 4-5

Against The Spread: 18-11-2

Over Total: 18-13

Odds to win NCAA Championship: TBD