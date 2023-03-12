No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence preview for March Madness First Round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 14th with the First Four, and then moves on to the First Round on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17. The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats will face the No. 11 seed Providence Friars on Friday, March 17.
Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the matchup.
Once odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.
Game date: Friday, March 17
Game time: TBA
TV channel: TBA
Location: Greensboro, NC
Odds: Kentucky -3
No. 6 Kentucky
Kentucky stumbled out of the gates this season, but the Wildcats are very much back in the national title picture after winning five of their last six regular season games. Oscar Tshiebwe has been scary, averaging 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game and can simply take over games. Guard Antonio Reeves has also emerged as a potential primary scoring threat, allowing the Wildcats to space the floor around Tshiebwe.
Kentucky won’t enter the tournament as juggernauts after being upset by 15-seed St. Peter’s last year. As with any John Calipari team, though, the Wildcats should not be taken lightly. The team’s overall talent level is down compared to years past, but this group is clicking at the right time and could very easily go on a deep run.
Record: 21-11, 12-6 SEC
Coach: John Calipari
Qualifier: At-large
KenPom overall: 27
KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 14
KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 75
Pace: 251
PPP overall: 1.086
Leading scorer: Oscar Tshiebwe
Quad 1 record: 6-7
Against The Spread: 15-17-0
Over Total: 20-12-0
No. 11 Providence
As the pride of America’s smallest state, the Providence Friars have put together back-to-back seasons with over 20 wins for the first time since 2015-2016. In 2022-23, the Friars managed to crack the AP Top 25. Within the Big East, Providence held their own and finished in fourth, playing to a 13-7 record (21-11 overall).
The Friars are also coached extremely well. Since arriving in 2011, head coach Ed Cooley has morphed Providence into one of the perennial teams of the Big East while surfacing as a NCAA Tournament mainstay. In a dozen years at his post, Coach Cooley has gotten the Friars in the Big Dance seven times. Be on the lookout for the Friars.
Record: 21-11, 13-7 Big East
Coach: Ed Cooley
Qualifier: At-Large
KenPom overall: 44
KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 17
KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 107
Pace: 195
PPP overall: 1.094
Leading scorer: Bryce Hopkins
Quad 1 record: 3-8
Against The Spread: 18-14
Over Total: 17-15