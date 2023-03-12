No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton preview for March Madness First Round matchup

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 14th with the First Four, and then moves on to the First Round on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17. The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats will take on the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers.

Here’s an early look at what we can expect from the matchup.

Game date: Thursday, March 16 (OR) Friday, March 17

Odds: Arizona -13.5

No. 2 Arizona

Arizona closed the regular season with losses in two of its final three games, but once again, logged a phenomenal regular season, finishing with a 25-6 mark. The Wildcats love playing an up-tempo style of basketball, which usually results in a ton of scoring for both sides – they’ve given up 78+ points in four of their last six contests, but have also scored 78+ in five of those six tilts.

Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo have led the way offensively and on the glass for the Wildcats, but the question remains whether their guard play will be consistent enough to make a deep tournament run. Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa, and Pelle Larsson all barely average double figures, and it seems probable that at least one of them is going to have to step up in the Big Dance in order for the Wildcats to reach the Final Four.

No. 15 Princeton

Princeton’s headed to the NCAA Tournament after a win over Penn in conference semifinals and a 74-65 victory over Yale in the Ivy League Championship Game. The Tigers put together a 19-8 regular season, finishing second in conference standings behind Yale. Princeton has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and fell to Yale in last year’s Ivy League title game, making this season’s victory all the more sweet.

Princeton is strong on boards, averaging a rebound margin of plus-six (14th in the nation). The Tigers also boast the 10th-lowest opponent offensive rebounding rate in the nation at 22.6%. Princeton is led by Tosan Evbuomwan with 14.6 points per game and Ivy League Rookie of the Year Caden Pierce with seven rebounds per game.