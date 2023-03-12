‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins Best Picture at 2023 Oscars

Everything Everywhere All at Once, an absurdist comedy-drama film starring Michelle Yeoh, has won the award for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards. The film, which also stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu in an ensemble cast and is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, took home the night’s top award after leading with this year’s best 11 Oscar nominations.

Everything Everywhere All at Once originally opened with the third-best odds to take home the evening’s top award, listed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook back in November. At the time, The Fabelmans and Babylon led with the highest and second-highest odds at +120 and +500 respectively.

Despite the aforementioned two films' release later in the year and much closer to awards season, the critical acclaim received by Everything Everywhere All at Once still kept it in the running as one of the Best Picture favorites.

As Everything Everywhere All at Once continued to sweep awards season heading into Oscars night, the momentum it built in the aftermath helped propel the film to become the consensus favorite for Best Picture. The movie saw its odds increase to -1200 ahead of the Academy Awards, likely off the backs of its winning a record-breaking seven Independent Spirit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Screen Actor’s Guild Awards including the coveted “Ensemble in a Motion Picture.”