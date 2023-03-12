How much will the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship receive in 2023

THE PLAYERS Championship continues into Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass after a delayed start to Saturday’s play caused by inclement weather. Scottie Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard after 54 holes at -14, with Min Woo Lee just behind at -12.

The winner of the 2023 PLAYERS will receive $4.5 million out of a total purse of $25 million — the largest winner’s check on the PGA TOUR schedule, save for the FedExCup champion’s winnings. The top five finishes at the PLAYERS will each receive over $1 million. Last year’s purse was $20 million in total, and the rise in money correlates with how it is across the PGA TOUR and their newly-branded 17 Elevated Events.

The winner also receives 600 FedExCup points, an amount only allotted at this tournament and the four majors, along with 80 OWGR points. The PLAYERS champion also receives a full five-year exemption on TOUR, as well as a three-year exemption for all four majors.

But last year’s winner and Florida First Coast resident Cameron Smith is not competing after defecting to LIV Golf late last year. He even lost his parking spot at TPC Sawgrass.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship.