 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for PLAYERS Championship, taking place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 2023.

By grace.mcdermott
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

THE PLAYERS Championship continues into Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass after a delayed start to Saturday’s play caused by inclement weather. Scottie Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard after 54 holes at -14, with Min Woo Lee just behind at -12.

The winner of the 2023 PLAYERS will receive $4.5 million out of a total purse of $25 million — the largest winner’s check on the PGA TOUR schedule, save for the FedExCup champion’s winnings. The top five finishes at the PLAYERS will each receive over $1 million. Last year’s purse was $20 million in total, and the rise in money correlates with how it is across the PGA TOUR and their newly-branded 17 Elevated Events.

The winner also receives 600 FedExCup points, an amount only allotted at this tournament and the four majors, along with 80 OWGR points. The PLAYERS champion also receives a full five-year exemption on TOUR, as well as a three-year exemption for all four majors.

But last year’s winner and Florida First Coast resident Cameron Smith is not competing after defecting to LIV Golf late last year. He even lost his parking spot at TPC Sawgrass.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship.

2023 PLAYERS Winnings

Total Prize Money $25,000,000
Total Prize Money $25,000,000
1st $4,500,000
2nd $2,725,000
3rd $1,522,500
4th $1,225,000
5th $1,025,000
6th $906,250
7th $843,750
8th $781,250
9th $731,250
10th $681,250
11th $631,250
12th $581,250
13th $531,250
14th $481,250
15th $456,250
16th $431,250
17th $406,250
18th $381,250
19th $356,250
20th $331,250
21st $306,250
22nd $281,250
23rd $261,250
24th $241,250
25th $221,250
26th $201,250
27th $193,750
28th $186,250
29th $178,750
30th $171,250
31st $163,750
32nd $156,250
33rd $148,750
34th $142,500
35th $136,250
36th $130,000
37th $123,750
38th $118,750
39th $113,750
40th $108,750
41st $103,750
42nd $98,750
43rd $93,750
44th $88,750
45th $83,750
46th $78,750
47th $73,750
48th $69,750
49th $66,250
50th $64,250
51st $62,750
52nd $61,250
53rd $60,250
54th $59,250
55th $58,750
56th $58,250
57th $57,750
58th $57,250
59th $56,750
60th $56,250
61st $55,750
62nd $55,250
63rd $54,750
64th $54,250
65th $53,750
2023 PLAYERS Winnings

More From DraftKings Nation