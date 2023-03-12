Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress at 2023 Oscars

The winning streak for Everything Everywhere All At Once continued Sunday. Michelle Yeoh pulled off a slight upset of Cate Blanchett to take home the Oscar for Best Actress.

Cate Blanchett was listed as the favorite at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook when the odds opened back in November, and not far behind was Michelle Yeoh at +500. Rounding out the top three was Margot Robbie at +550 for her role in the then-upcoming December release of Babylon.

Similar to the race for Best Actor, the Best Actress competition has essentially narrowed itself out between two nominees for this category: Blanchett for Tar and Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. And similar to their counterpart category, the odds leading up to the Academy Awards were indicative of a toss-up.

While Blanchett and Yeoh still entered Sunday night as the top two favorites for Best Actress, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star saw her odds climb to -135, which was just a slight lead ahead of Blanchett at -105. Yeoh’s jump is well-warranted after award wins at the Golden Globes (for Comedy/Musical), Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, and the Indie Spirit Awards. But Blanchett remains justifiably in the running after her spectacular performance in Tar, as well as her wins at the Golden Globes (for Drama), Critics Choice Awards, and the BAFTAs.