Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor at 2023 Oscars

To nobody’s surprise, Ke Huy Quan won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Back when the odds opened in November, Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once was listed as the favorite at -1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, well ahead of his contemporaries. Behind him were the two co-stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, with Brendan Gleeson listed at +550 and Barry Keoghan listed at +1000.

Since the start of November, Everything Everywhere All at Once has continuously found success throughout awards season, and their fortune has carried over into their Best Supporting Actor nominee. Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Indie Spirit Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards to boost his momentum ahead of the Academy Awards.

It should come as no surprise then to see him build his lead as the favorite heading into Oscars night, with his odds at DraftKings skyrocketing to -5000. Keoghan and Gleeson each held onto their spots for the next best odds, with the former listed with the second-best odds at +1200 and Gleeson at +1600.