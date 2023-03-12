Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Oscars

In arguably the biggest shock of the first hour of the Academy Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis won her first-ever Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Back when the odds opened in November it appeared as if Marvel Studios would make history after notching their first acting nomination for a role in their cinematic universe. Angela Bassett of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was listed with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook at -275. Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin had the second-best odds at +190, with Jamie Lee Curtis of Everything Everywhere All at Once rounding out the top three at +900.

Yet in what appears to be a continuing trend for this year’s Oscars, the Best Supporting Actress race has evolved into a two-person competition. Both Bassett and Lee Curtis were listed with equal +125 odds heading into Sunday night, with Condon behind them both at +225.

While Bassett walked away with the Best Supporting Actress award (Drama) at the Golden Globes, Lee Curtis has equally come away with the award at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. Additionally, there appears to be more overall love for Everything Everywhere All at Once throughout award season, with the indie film notching an evening-best 11 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. Though both were equally impressive in their respective performances, the odds leading up to award night are indicative of what has been a tightly contested race throughout awards season.