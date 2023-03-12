‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins Best Director at 2023 Oscars

The Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — not only won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, but they also took home the trophy for Best Director, which shouldn’t surprise anybody who paid attention to tonight’s festivities.

Upon the opening odds back in November, the recently released The Fabelmans led the way as an early favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Steven Spielberg was listed with the best odds at -160 for Best Director, followed by Sara Polley (Women Talking) at +400 and Damien Chazelle (Babylon) at +600.

But since the odds opened toward the end of last year, Everything Everywhere All at Once has garnered the largest overall love and acclaim, which has carried over in their successful run throughout awards season. After big wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, EEAAO picked up an event-leading 11 Academy Award nominations. Directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert have since become heavy favorites for Best Director, listed at -1400 heading into Sunday night.

In the aftermath of picking up the top honors at the SAG, the Directors Guild of America, and the Producers Guild of America, EEAAO appears to be a lock to come away with the Best Picture award at the 95th Academy Awards. As a result, it should seem like a lock for both Kwan and Scheinert to also come away with the Best Director award. While the night always leaves room for surprises, the universal acclaim for the multiversal indie film should bode well for their chances.