‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins Best Original Screenplay at 2023 Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once continued its stellar night with the Daniels, aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Back when odds opened in November, Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) was listed at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win for Best Original Screenplay, with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) not far behind at +100. Both were well ahead of the third-best favorite of Todd Field (Tar) and his +1800 odds.

While the race continues to be tightly contested between the two films, the odds have slightly tilted in the favor of EEAAO, with Kwan and Scheinert holding -150 odds for the honor heading into Sunday night. McDonagh has the second-best odds at +110, but the overall love and momentum through awards season have been favoring the multiversal absurdist comedy-drama film.

While surprise winners at the Oscars are not uncommon over the years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kwan and Scheinert come away with the Best Original Screenplay honor given the film’s universal acclaim and winning track record through the awards season.