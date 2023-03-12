‘Women Talking’ wins Best Adapted Screenplay at 2023 Oscars

Women Talking, written by Sarah Polley, beat out fellow favorite All Quiet on the Western Front for the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the Oscars on Sunday.

Women Talking and All Quiet on the Western Front opened as the top two favorites for Best Adapted Screenplay at DraftKings Sportsbook, and their position as the leading favorites by the bookmakers has only continued heading into the Academy Awards. Ahead of Sunday night, Women Talking had -250 odds while All Quiet on the Western Front was just behind at +160. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was a faraway third place at +2000.

The gaining momentum for Women Talking comes off the back of increased support for the film from many female members of the Academy, as it represents the only film this year to be directed by a woman that was also recognized for Best Picture. All Quiet on the Western Front, which won the BAFTA Award this season, also has a female co-writer with Lesley Paterson, a Scottish professional triathlete.

While a potential upset winner always remains a possibility, the growing support for Women Talking by members of the Academy appears to warrant its leading odds by bookmakers ahead of the Academy Awards.