‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ wins Best Animated Feature at 2023 Oscars

The first award of the 95th Academy Awards went to Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature. It was the betting favorite, according to DraftKings.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio garnered critical acclaim for its visually stunning adaptation, making it the clear favorite to win the Best Animated Feature honors at this year’s Academy Awards. Del Toro’s animated feature opened with odds as high as -2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the film’s status as the bonafide favorite has only increased ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony.

Pinocchio’s odds increased to -3500 heading into Oscars night, indicative of its foregone conclusion to win the night’s honor. Much of the film’s rave reviews have come in response to Del Toro’s and Mark Gustafson’s darker interpretation of the classic film, which was likely a welcome addition in response to Disney’s live-action adaptation that was released last year.

Though fellow nominee Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which has +1400 odds over at DraftKings, also garnered strong critical reception, Pinocchio’s example of how animation can lend itself to an older and more mature audience likely had a lasting impression on members of the Academy, thus warranting the film’s heavy odds in the days leading up to the ceremony.