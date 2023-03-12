Navalny wins Best Documentary Feature at 2023 Oscars

One of the co-favorites to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, Navalny — which is based on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny — won the Oscar on Sunday.

Daniel Rohny’s Navalny has some award-winning momentum on its side after picking up big wins at the BAFTAs and Producer’s Guild of America. While Fire of Love, a feel-good documentary that recalls the story of Katia and Maurice Kraftt, two scientists who die in a volcanic explosion, picked up a nice win at the Director’s Guild of America, Navalny has some timely relevance that may play into its favor as the odds-on favorite for Best Documentary Feature.

The feature follows Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery, he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life. Given the ongoing climate amidst the war in Ukraine, it could give the documentary feature a slight edge in what is truly a wide-open race for this Academy Award.