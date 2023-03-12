‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins Best International Feature at 2023 Oscars

Based on a novel of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front was awarded the Oscar for Best International Feature at the 2023 Oscars. That isn’t a big surprise as the film was also nominated for Best Picture.

All Quiet on the Western Front has been the heavy favorite to win this category since the odds opened, with the highly-acclaimed war film listed at -4000 over at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Sunday night. Aside from the praise given for its harrowing tone and illustration of chaos in a war-torn setting, the film has a positive historical track record working in its favor.

Every film that has been nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Feature has won the latter category. While All Quiet on the Western Front may not take home the night’s biggest prize, rest assured the members of the Academy will think fondly when it comes to its chances of snagging the international feature category.

Both The Quiet Girl and Argentina, 1985 are listed with +1000 odds, and while an upset in this category seems slim to none, the latter arguably has the better chance of pulling off the feat. The Amazon Studios film, which snagged a win at the Golden Globes, is currently the most-watched film on Prime Video in its native country and was number one in its native country for over 33 straight days since December 22.