What time is the Selection Sunday show for March Madness?

Get those brackets ready, as the 2023 NCAA Tournament is almost here. Before the madness begins, fans eagerly await the Selection Sunday show, where the teams and overall bracket for the tournament are announced. With so much anticipation surrounding this event, many fans are left asking: what time is the Selection Sunday show? In this article, we’ll answer this question and provide you with all the details you need to know to tune in and catch the action.

After Selection Sunday, eight teams will compete in the First Four on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15. These are essentially play-in games to the First Round of the tournament, which will take place on March 17-18.

Several teams will be on the edge of their seat while watching the March Madness bracket reveal. A dozen or so “bubble teams” hope to have their name called for a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament. Included in this group are schools like North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona State, Rutgers, Penn State, Utah State, Mississippi State, Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and others.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 12

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play