How to watch the 2023 Selection Sunday Show via live online stream

The Selection Sunday show is one of the most highly anticipated events in the college basketball season, as we will find out which teams will be participating in the NCAA Tournament. Which teams will earn the top seed in their regionals? Which bubble teams will get invited, and who is playing in the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll find out the answers to all of those questions — and then some — in this March Madness bracket reveal.

Here is where you can tune in for the 2023 Selection Sunday show.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 12th

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

CBS will stream the Selection Sunday show on the CBS Live TV site and the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, but to do so requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks.