What channel will air the 2023 Selection Sunday show? How to watch on TV

The 2023 Selection Sunday Show will air on March 12 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. You’ll also be able to stream this March Madness bracket reveal on CBS Live TV and the Paramount+ app.

The Selection Sunday Show is regarded as one of the top events of the year, as the matchups will be set for the First Four and First Round games scheduled for later in the week.

Which team will be the top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament? Which bubble teams will receive and at-large bid? Who has the easiest road to the Final Four? We’ll glean insights into all of those questions (and more) when the March Madness bracket is revealed in the 2023 Selection Sunday show.

The First Four games will take place on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15. From there, the First Round games of the NCAA Tournament are scheduled for March 16-17.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 12th

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play