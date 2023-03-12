Who is on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into Selection Sunday?

It’s Selection Sunday, perhaps the greatest Sunday in sports (wait, what? Did you forget about the Super Bowl?). So later on in the day, the bracket for 2023 March Madness will be revealed on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. Of course there are a few more championship games on Sunday, but none will have much impact on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Here we’re going to go over some teams on the bubble and break down how a few of the top bracketologists are ranking them.

2023 March Madness: Selection Sunday bubble watch

Teams on the bubble

Arizona State (22-12)

Mississippi State (21-12)

Clemson (23-10)

North Carolina (20-13)

Oklahoma State (18-15)

Nevada (22-10)

Vanderbilt (20-14)

Michigan (17-15)

Oregon (19-14)

Rutgers (19-14)

This group makes up the majority of the bubble as we head into Selection Sunday night. As of their last updates, CBS Sports has Rutgers, Miss State and Nevada getting into the field among this group. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Rutgers, Miss State and Arizona State getting into the field in the group of teams in the Last Four Byes and Last Four In.

Among the teams mentioned above, OK State, Rutgers and ASU have the most Quad 1 wins; the Cowboys 6, Scarlet Knights and Cowboys each 5. Utah State has the best record among teams on the bubble at 26-8 out of the Mountain West. The Aggies aren’t really in danger of not getting a bid and are Top 25 in terms of NET and KenPom. Utah State also has one of the weakest Quad 1 resumes among the group.

The toughest case seems to be OK State. While the Cowboys don’t boast the best record among the bubble teams, the Cowboys were also in the toughest conference of the bunch (Big 12), which afforded them a Top 15 strength of schedule.