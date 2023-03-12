Who is hosting the 2023 Academy Awards?

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12 from Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre. The year’s biggest awards show will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET and will mark the return of a familiar face to emcee the event.

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning once again to host this year’s Oscars, marking the third time he’s hosted the Academy Awards. Kimmel previously hosted the ceremony back in 2017 and 2018. He now joins Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven three-peat Oscars hosts.

Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon have each hosted the awards four times, with Johnny Carson (five times) and Billy Crystal (nine times) ahead respectively. Bob Hope holds the record for the most appearances as a host with 19 to his name.

While this will be the third time that Kimmel has hosted the event, it’s safe to say that it will be hard to match the memory of his first go around back in 2017.

With Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway presenting the award for Best Picture, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture when Moonlight was the true winner. Nearly 24 hours after the blunder, Kimmel would go on to playfully address the moment on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I don’t know if you know this but I hosted the Oscars last night,” Kimmel quipped, opening his ABC show. “Except for the end, it was a lot of fun.” He would go on to add, “It went very well. We were chugging along, and then, all of a sudden out of nowhere, it turned into a Maury Povich paternity test show. It was the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost.”