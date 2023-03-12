How to watch NASCAR’s United Rentals Work United 500 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 12 at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops for the United Rentals Work United 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on Fox.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the first of two Cup series races this season at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The second is the Championship Race in November to close out the season. Chase Briscoe is the defending champion of the spring race, beating out Ross Chastain at the finish line to take home the checkered flag.

Briscoe is +4000 to repeat as champion at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chastain is +1200. Kyle Larson claimed pole position for Sunday’s race and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds to win

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP