How to watch NASCAR’s United Rentals Work United 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at the Phoenix Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A network TV camera operator during the 60th running of the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2018, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 12 at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops for the United Rentals Work United 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on Fox.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the first of two Cup series races this season at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The second is the Championship Race in November to close out the season. Chase Briscoe is the defending champion of the spring race, beating out Ross Chastain at the finish line to take home the checkered flag.

Briscoe is +4000 to repeat as champion at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chastain is +1200. Kyle Larson claimed pole position for Sunday’s race and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds to win

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 12
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 United Rentals Work United 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 William Byron 24
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Christopher Bell 20
6 Ross Chastain 1
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Ryan Blaney 12
9 Kyle Busch 8
10 Erik Jones 43
11 Daniel Suarez 99
12 Tyler Reddick 45
13 Martin Truex Jr 19
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Kevin Harvick 4
16 Joey Logano 22
17 Josh Berry 9
18 Alex Bowman 48
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Chris Buescher 17
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
24 Chase Briscoe 14
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Corey Lajoie 7
29 Todd Gilliland 15
30 Austin Dillon 3
31 Aric Almirola 10
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 B.J. McLeod 78
34 Zane Smith 38
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Cody Ware 51

