Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 12

With just six games on Sunday’s NBA slate, bettors might have a hard time finding great player props to back. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell over 29.5 points vs. Hornets (-110)

The Cavaliers guard has gone over this line in four of the last six games, including three games with 40+ points. The Hornets are tanking and won’t offer much resistance defensively, which means Mitchell should be able to find his spots easily offensively. There’s blowout potential which could limit his playing time, but Mitchell should clear this mark Sunday.

Joel Embiid under 10.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (-140)

The Sixers big man can dominate the boards but he’s actually gone under this line in five straight games. The Wizards have been solid in terms of rebounds allowed to opponents, and Embiid’s recent string of unders suggest he won’t top this relatively high line in Sunday’s contest.

CJ McCollum under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Trail Blazers (+115)

The Pelicans guard has gone over this mark in two of the last three games but he’s in a bit of a slump at the moment. McCollum is shooting 31.1% from deep in the last six games, and the Blazers are solid at defending the three-point line. Look for McCollum to go under this mark Sunday in a game that has major play-in implications in the West.