NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 12

We’ve got just four games for Sunday’s main DFS slate, which makes value plays a bit hard to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.
In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.
De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,600
Melton hasn’t quick hit the heights of his 40.8 DKFP performance from 10 days ago but he’s got 21+ DKFP in three straight contests and has upside as a strong three-point shooter. The Wizards present a good matchup for the 76ers guard, as they rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards.
Josh Richardson, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,500
With Brandon Ingram potentially sidelined again, Richardson should get more playing time in Sunday’s contest. The guard has slowed down a bit after a strong stretch in late February but has a strong matchup against the Trail Blazers. Portland ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards, so this a good chance for Richardson to deliver a strong outing.
Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $5,000
Reaves continues to be phenomenal for LA. He’s topped 30 DKFP in four of his last eight games, and gets a good matchup with the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Lakers continue to rely on Reaves as a playmaker with LeBron James sidelined, and the young guard has stepped up at a key time. Look for him to keep his strong play going Sunday evening.