NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 12

We’ve got just four games for Sunday’s main DFS slate, which makes value plays a bit hard to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Melton hasn’t quick hit the heights of his 40.8 DKFP performance from 10 days ago but he’s got 21+ DKFP in three straight contests and has upside as a strong three-point shooter. The Wizards present a good matchup for the 76ers guard, as they rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards.

Josh Richardson, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,500

With Brandon Ingram potentially sidelined again, Richardson should get more playing time in Sunday’s contest. The guard has slowed down a bit after a strong stretch in late February but has a strong matchup against the Trail Blazers. Portland ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards, so this a good chance for Richardson to deliver a strong outing.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $5,000

Reaves continues to be phenomenal for LA. He’s topped 30 DKFP in four of his last eight games, and gets a good matchup with the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Lakers continue to rely on Reaves as a playmaker with LeBron James sidelined, and the young guard has stepped up at a key time. Look for him to keep his strong play going Sunday evening.