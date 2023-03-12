Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets (38-29) will attempt to string a few wins together when they meet the Denver Nuggets (46-21) Sunday afternoon. The Nets are still in the playoff picture despite trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, while the Nuggets lead the West but are currently on a two-game skid.

There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

The Nuggets are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 230.5. Denver is -380 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +310.

Nets vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +9

Denver has two perplexing losses to the Bulls and Spurs, while the Nets have been staying competitive with their new group. Brooklyn has covered the spread in the last five games and should be able to keep this close, even if the Nuggets ultimately prevail in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

The Nets have gone under the total in four of the last five games, while the Nuggets have hit the over in four of the last six. Both teams are near the league average in points per game over the last five. Look for the Nuggets to re-focus defensively and shore things up after two bad losses, which should be enough to keep this total under on a relatively higher number.