Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. 76ers on Sunday

The Washington Wizards (31-36) will attempt to get back into the play-in mix when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22) Sunday evening. The Wizards have lost two in a row and sit in 11th place in the East, while Philadelphia has won four straight and is only 3.5 games back of the No. 1 seed in the conference.

There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

The 76ers are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 227.5. Philadelphia is -305 on the moneyline, while Washington is +255.

Wizards vs. 76ers, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +7.5

These teams have met three times this season and Washington has covered this line every time, including two outright wins. The Wizards might come up a bit short with the 76ers currently playing their best basketball of the season but Washington should be able to keep this close enough to cover.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

Two of the three games between these sides have gone over this number and with no major injuries to either side, there should be plenty of scoring on display. The Wizards have gone over the total in two of the last three, while the 76ers have hit the over in three of their last four games. Take the over Sunday.