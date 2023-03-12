Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-36) face off against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) in a matchup with major play-in implications in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are currently one game back of the Pelicans in the standings, though both teams are currently outside the play-in tournament.

Damian Lillard is listed as probable for the Trail Blazers with a calf injury. Brandon Ingram didn’t play Saturday due to an ankle injury, and his status remains uncertain.

The Trail Blazers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231. Portland is -125 on the moneyline while New Orleans is +105.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -2

The teams have split their two previous meetings this season, with the Pelicans winning the most recent matchup at the start of March. With Ingram potentially sidelined again, New Orleans could be shorthanded. Portland is 4-4 ATS as a road favorite and should be able to snap its losing streak here.

Over/Under: Under 231

One matchup went under this number, with the other being a push. If Ingram is out, the total will drop a bit. The Pelicans have gone under the total in six straight games, while the Blazers have hit the under in five of the last seven contests. Take the under again Sunday.