 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Lakers on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks (39-30) meet the Los Angeles Lakers (33-34) Sunday night with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Knicks have lost three in a row while the Lakers have won three straight and now sit in ninth in the West standings.

Jalen Brunson’s status is up in the air on the second night of a back-to-back as he’s dealing with a foot injury. Anthony Davis remains probable with foot soreness of his own.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 226. LA is -145 on the moneyline while New York is +125.

Knicks vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -2.5

The Lakers are 10-7 ATS with a rest advantage and have some momentum heading into this game with their recent wins. The Knicks have been a great road team but are slumping a bit with Brunson out. New York is 8-5-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage so this should be a close contest but with the star point guard likely out, it’s better to back the home side here.

Over/Under: Over 226

The Knicks and Lakers are both averaging around 114 points per game over the last five. Even on the second night of a back-to-back, New York should have enough offensive firepower to stay in this contest. Take the over on this number.

More From DraftKings Nation