Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Lakers on Sunday

The New York Knicks (39-30) meet the Los Angeles Lakers (33-34) Sunday night with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Knicks have lost three in a row while the Lakers have won three straight and now sit in ninth in the West standings.

Jalen Brunson’s status is up in the air on the second night of a back-to-back as he’s dealing with a foot injury. Anthony Davis remains probable with foot soreness of his own.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 226. LA is -145 on the moneyline while New York is +125.

Knicks vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -2.5

The Lakers are 10-7 ATS with a rest advantage and have some momentum heading into this game with their recent wins. The Knicks have been a great road team but are slumping a bit with Brunson out. New York is 8-5-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage so this should be a close contest but with the star point guard likely out, it’s better to back the home side here.

Over/Under: Over 226

The Knicks and Lakers are both averaging around 114 points per game over the last five. Even on the second night of a back-to-back, New York should have enough offensive firepower to stay in this contest. Take the over on this number.