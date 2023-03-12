How to watch Renegades vs. Battlehawks in XFL Week 4

The Arlington Renegades face the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 4 of the XFL season. Kickoff from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12. The game will air on ESPN2 and can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Renegades vs. Battlehawks, Week 4

The Renegades have a 2-1 record heading into Week 4 of the season. While they largely played well to start the season, Arlington is coming off a scare against the Orlando Guardians. They found themselves down 9-3 but then led a 21-minute scoring drive to secure the victory. Quarterback Kyle Sloter finished the game 18 of 23 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Battlehawks pulled off two comeback wins to start the season and looked like they were going to be the team to beat. They faced the D.C. Defenders last week but lost 34-28. Quarterback A.J. McCarron looked solid even in a losing effort finishing 26 of 42 passing for 262 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Hakeem Butler continued his solid season, bringing in nine of his 12 targets for 105 yards and a score.

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, March 12

Location: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Moneyline: Battlehawks -175, Renegades +150