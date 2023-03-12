How to watch Vipers vs. Defenders in XFL Week 4

The Vegas Vipers play the D.C. Defenders in Week 4 of the XFL season. Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12. The game will air on ESPN2 and can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Vipers vs. Defenders, Week 4

The Vipers have struggled this season and are still searching for their first win. They held a late lead last week against the Seattle Sea Dragons but saw it slip away. Quarterback Brett Hundley was again impressive, in relative terms, finishing 13-of-28 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns. He had eight carries for 66 yards and another touchdown.

The Defenders are the only undefeated team left in the league. Whether that is due to their players or the beer snake is up for interpretation. They handed the Battlehawks their first loss of the season last weekend 34-28. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu finished the game 11 of 20 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown. He added 22 yards and another touchdown on 10 carries.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, March 12

Location: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Moneyline: Defenders -245, Vipers +205