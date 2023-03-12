Opening odds for No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will face the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Purdue was the nation’s top-ranked team for much of the season before falling to some Big Ten opponents toward the end of February, losing four of six down the stretch. They are led by big man Zach Edey, who contributes 21.9 points and 12.8 rebounds per night.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights picked up the Northeast Conference automatic bid despite losing the conference title, as Merrimack was ineligible after reclassifying from Division II. First-year head coach Tobin Anderson flipped the Knights from 4-22 to the NCAA Tournament in one season.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson odds

Spread: Purdue -25.5

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: TBD