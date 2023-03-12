Opening odds for No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 FAU in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 Memphis Tigers will face the No. 9 FAU Owls in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memphis Tigers ended their regular season with a last-second loss to Houston, but worked their way through the AAC Tournament to meet the top seed again in the conference championship game and, ultimately, escape with a victory. After wins over UCF and Tulane in the conference tournament, the Tigers’ high-scoring offense finally put together a performance to beat Houston and grab the automatic bid.

FAU enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country, and eager to prove that their regular season was no joke. The Owls soared to a 20-game winning streak before winning their conference tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 FAU odds

Moneyline: Memphis -145, FAU +125

Spread: Memphis -2.5

Over/Under: 150.5