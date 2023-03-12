Opening odds for No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils will face the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Duke closed out their season on a nine-game winning streak with a big win over Virginia for the ACC title as the cherry on top. The Blue Devils’ defense has stepped up in the last month and ranks 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles hammered the North Dakota State Bison in the Summit League title game to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. Oral Roberts rolled through the entire conference slate undefeated and heads into the big dance on a 17-game winning streak.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts odds

Moneyline: Duke -300, Oral Roberts +250

Spread: Duke -7

Over/Under: 144.5