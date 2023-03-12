Opening odds for No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Tennessee Volunteers had a season full of ups and downs as they faced a tough SEC schedule that saw some huge wins and devastating losses. They will be playing without defensive specialist Zakai Zeigler, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury late in the season. The Vols fell to Missouri in the SEC quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014 season, and their strengths come on the offensive end of the floor. Nevada transfer Jordan Brown ranked third in the Sun Belt in scoring with 19.4 points per game while Themus Fulks is first in assists with 5.9 per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana odds

Moneyline: Tennessee -540, Louisiana +420

Spread: Tennessee -10.5

Over/Under: 136.5