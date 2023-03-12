 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Kansas State vs. Montana State in 2023 March Madness.

By Brittany Jarret
Kansas State Wildcats forward Keyontae Johnson (11) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats will face the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas State finished third in the Big 12 — arguably the best conference in the country — and grabbed wins over Kansas and Texas in the process. The Wildcats’ defense has been a major strength for the team, and an assist-heavy offense led by Markquis Nowell has plenty of potential for the tourney.

The Montana State Bobcats are in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season after repeating as Big Sky Tournament champs. Their strength comes on the defensive end, but RaeQuan Battle is the offensive star, averaging 17.4 points per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State odds

Moneyline: K-State -500, Montana St +400
Spread: K-State -9.5
Over/Under: 140.5

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 99 stories

More From DraftKings Nation