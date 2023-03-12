Opening odds for No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats will face the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas State finished third in the Big 12 — arguably the best conference in the country — and grabbed wins over Kansas and Texas in the process. The Wildcats’ defense has been a major strength for the team, and an assist-heavy offense led by Markquis Nowell has plenty of potential for the tourney.

The Montana State Bobcats are in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season after repeating as Big Sky Tournament champs. Their strength comes on the defensive end, but RaeQuan Battle is the offensive star, averaging 17.4 points per game.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State odds

Moneyline: K-State -500, Montana St +400

Spread: K-State -9.5

Over/Under: 140.5