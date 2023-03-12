Opening odds for No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will face the No. 11 Providence Friars in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kentucky pulled itself together after a tough start to the season and won five of its last six games with Oscar Tshiebwe at the helm. The Wildcats finished third in the SEC, an impressive accomplishment given their early struggles, and they could be a wild card in this year’s tournament.

Providence flirted with making the AP Top 25 this season and finished in fourth place in the Big East, falling to UConn in the tournament. The Friars have used their length effectively this season, ranking in the top 30 nationally in both blocks and offensive rebounds.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence odds

Moneyline: UK -155, PROV +135

Spread: Kentucky -3

Over/Under: 146.5