Opening odds for No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Maryland vs. West Virginia in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Maryland v Indiana
Jahmir Young of the Maryland Terrapins reacts after scoring against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins will face the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland’s defense limits opponents to just 63.2 points per game, but their offense has not been consistent enough to get a good read on how they will do in the tournament. They finished the regular season sixth in the Big Ten.

West Virginia was ousted by Kansas, 78-61, in the Big 12 Tournament. However, the Mountaineers are a much more competitive bunch than what they showed in that game. WVU won four consecutive games prior to that, including a road win at Iowa State and a near upset of Kansas. Entering the NCAA Tournament, this Mountaineers team has proven that it can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the nation.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia odds

Moneyline: Maryland +110, West Virginia -130
Spread: West Virginia -2
Over/Under: 140.5

