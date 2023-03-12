Opening odds for No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins will face the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland’s defense limits opponents to just 63.2 points per game, but their offense has not been consistent enough to get a good read on how they will do in the tournament. They finished the regular season sixth in the Big Ten.

West Virginia was ousted by Kansas, 78-61, in the Big 12 Tournament. However, the Mountaineers are a much more competitive bunch than what they showed in that game. WVU won four consecutive games prior to that, including a road win at Iowa State and a near upset of Kansas. Entering the NCAA Tournament, this Mountaineers team has proven that it can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the nation.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia odds

Moneyline: Maryland +110, West Virginia -130

Spread: West Virginia -2

Over/Under: 140.5