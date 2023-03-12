Opening odds for No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes will face the No. 9 Auburn Tigers in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Hawkeyes are an offensive machine when they get going, but their defense has struggled all season, placing them tied for fifth in the Big Ten at the end of the regular season. Their offense is led by Kris Murray’s 20.5 points per game, but they rank dead last in scoring defense in the Big Ten.

The Tigers limped into the end of the regular season, losing nine of their final 13 games. Their defense ranks 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, but their offensive weapons have not been particularly productive. The Tigers finished seventh in the SEC, closing out the regular season with a win over Tennessee.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn odds

Moneyline: Iowa +100, Auburn -120

Spread: Auburn -1.5

Over/Under: 154.5