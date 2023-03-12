 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Arkansas vs. Illinois in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Georgia v Arkansas
Nick Smith Jr. of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks at a official during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena on February 21, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 97-65.
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks will face the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite finishing seventh in the SEC this season, Arkansas is one of the more dangerous teams in the country and should provide matchup problems for whichever team it faces in the first round. They rank No. 19 in KemPom rankings with an adjusted offensive rating of 112.6, which ranks 51st in the country. Their defensive rating is 94.0, which is good for 16th in the county. That number makes a lot of sense when you look at how many points per game they allow.

The Fighting Illini went 4-5 in their last nine games of the regular season after winning seven of eight in the previous stretch. When Illinois is on, they’re a very good team, but their cold streaks and inconsistency have hurt them in Big Ten play and could derail them in the tournament too.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois odds

Moneyline: Arkansas -135, Illinois +115
Spread: Arkansas -2.5
Over/Under: 145.5

