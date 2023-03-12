Opening odds for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or SEMO in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Tide were the SEC regular season champions, and were in and out of the No. 1 spot by both the metrics and polls all season. Bama boasts the No. 2 team in America in pace while also defending at an elite level. Brandon Miller, despite plenty of controversy, is one of the best players in America and is likely an NBA lottery pick.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are back-to-back champions of the Southland Conference. The Islanders scored 80 points per game this season (19th in the nation) and have won 12 of their last 13, including a conference championship victory over Northwestern State. Their high-powered offense could be a threat to teams in the tourney. They defeated Southeast Missouri State 75-71 in the First Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC

Spread: Alabama -22.5

Over/Under: 156.5

Moneyline: Alabama -12500, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +2500