Opening odds for No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 Houston Cougars will face the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’re taking a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cougars ended the regular season with just two losses on their resume, finishing with a highlight-reel-worthy buzzer-beater over the Memphis Tigers. They have absolutely suffocated opposing offenses, holding teams to just 56.5 points per game (second in the nation), though that may not hold as much weight as it appears in a weak AAC. One worry, though, is the loss of Marcus Sasser to injury.

The Northern Kentucky Norse claimed the automatic bid from the Horizon League thanks to their defensive prowess. Offensively, Marques Warrick is the star with 19.1 points per game while shooting 39.1% from long range.

2023 NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky odds

Moneyline: Houston -15000, Northern Kentucky +3000

Spread: Houston -20.5

Over/Under: 121.5